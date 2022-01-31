WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 1,900 people test positive in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 1,912 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 509 new cases, with a total of 47,897 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 855 cases, with a total of 71,961, and Luton 548 cases, with a new total of 59,957.

There were two deaths in Bedford (575), two in Central Bedfordshire (697) and three in Luton (633).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 132,126 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 301,327 and Milton Keynes has 73,861 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 16,468,522. The number of deaths is 155,698.