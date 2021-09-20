WEEKEND UPDATE: Cases rise in the county as more than 510 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 513 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 125 new cases, with a total of 21,571 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 238 cases, with a total of 27,960, and Luton 150 cases, with a new total of 29,984.

There was one death in Bedford (505), one in Luton (535) and no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (602).

Over 510 people tested positive for Covid in Bedfordshire over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 51,832 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 125,383 and Milton Keynes has 30,814 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 7,429,746. The number of deaths is 135,203.