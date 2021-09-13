WEEKEND UPDATE: Cases plummet in the county as more than 480 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 487 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 120 new cases, with a total of 21,144 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 197 cases, with a total of 27,190, and Luton 170 cases, with a new total of 29,360.

There was one death in Bedford (500), one in Central Bedfordshire (598) and no deaths in Luton (534).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 50,453 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 122,219 and Milton Keynes has 30,142 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (September 12), 48,422,588 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 43,991,875 had received their second dose. ​

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 7,226,276. The number of deaths is 134,200.