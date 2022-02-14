WEEKEND UPDATE: Cases plummet as nearly 850 people test positive in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire recorded 847 new cases since Friday, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 219 new cases, with a total of 53,405 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 390 cases, with a total of 80,063, and Luton 238 cases, with a new total of 67,501.

There were no deaths in Bedford (599), one in Central Bedfordshire (716) and none in Luton (651).

Nearly 850 people tested positive in Bedfordshire over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 148,444 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 334,787 and Milton Keynes has 82,534 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 18,306,859. The number of deaths is 159,570.