WEEKEND UPDATE: Cases continue to rise in Bedfordshire as more than 630 people test positive for Covid

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 637 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 190 new cases, with a total of 22,200 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 264 cases, with a total of 28,888, and Luton 183 cases, with a new total of 30,668.

There were no deaths in Bedford (506), Luton (541) or Central Bedfordshire (605).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 53,673 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 129,225 and Milton Keynes has 31,606 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 7,664,230. The number of deaths is 136,168.