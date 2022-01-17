WEEKEND UPDATE: Cases begin to drop in Bedfordshire as over 1,930 people test positive

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 1,931 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 566 new cases, with a total of 42,939 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 740 cases, with a total of 65,249, and Luton 625 cases, with a new total of 54,502.

There were two deaths in Bedford (562), three in Central Bedfordshire (677) and none in Luton (621).

More than 1,930 people tested positive over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 119,055 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 276,986 and Milton Keynes has 66,534 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 15,217,280. The number of deaths is 151,987.