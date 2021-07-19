WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 960 Covid cases as restrictions are lifted

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 962 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 226 new cases since Friday, with a total of 16,801 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 499 cases, with a total of 20,218, and Luton 237 cases, with a new total of 23,777.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484) or Central Bedfordshire (575) or Luton (508).

Bedfordshire has recorded more than 960 Covid cases over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 37,941 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 92,307 and Milton Keynes has 23,584 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (July 118), 46,295,853 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 35,970,849 had received their second dose. ​

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 5,433,939. The number of deaths is 128,708.