WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 930 Covid cases - and five deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 938 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 254 new cases, with a total of 27,514 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 422 cases, with a total of 38,485, and Luton 262 cases, with a new total of 36,604.

There were three deaths in Bedford (526), two in Central Bedfordshire (633) and none in Luton (577).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 72,846 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 165,881 and Milton Keynes has 39,581 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 9,561,099. The number of deaths is 142,898.