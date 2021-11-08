WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 900 Covid cases - and three deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 904 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 202 new cases, with a total of 26,793 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 375 cases, with a total of 36,969, and Luton 327 cases, with a new total of 35,686.

There was one death in Bedford (520), two in Central Bedfordshire (626) and none in Luton (571).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 70,557 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 160,562 and Milton Keynes has 38,378 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 9,301,909. The number of deaths is 141,805.