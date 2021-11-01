WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 900 Covid cases - and eight deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 918 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 192 new cases, with a total of 26,043 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 494 cases, with a total of 35,464, and Luton 232 cases, with a new total of 34,788.

There were two deaths in Bedford (519), two in Central Bedfordshire (619) and four in Luton (568).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 68,246 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 155,992 and Milton Keynes has 37,281 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 9,057,629. The number of deaths is 140,632.