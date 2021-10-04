WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 830 Covid cases - and five deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 834 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 272 new cases, with a total of 22,883 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 321 cases, with a total of 29,790, and Luton 241 cases, with a new total of 31,264.

There was one death in Bedford (507), one in Central Bedfordshire (608) and three in Luton (548).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 55,743 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 133,581 and Milton Keynes has 32,480 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 7,900,680. The number of deaths is 136,953.