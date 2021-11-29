WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 780 Covid cases - but no deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 786 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 190 new cases, with a total of 29,172 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 374 cases, with a total of 41,599, and Luton 222 cases, with a new total of 38,458.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539), Central Bedfordshire (642) or Luton (586).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 78,786 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 178,137 and Milton Keynes has 42,332 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 10,146,915. The number of deaths is 144,775.