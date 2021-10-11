WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 700 Covid cases - and two deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 713 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 225 new cases, with a total of 23,602 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 260 cases, with a total of 30,734, and Luton 228 cases, with a new total of 32,062.

There were no deaths in Bedford (508), and two in Luton (550) - and the figure was revised down by one in Central Bedfordshire (612).

Bedfordshire recorded 713 Covid cases over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 58,282 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 138,623 and Milton Keynes has 33,495 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 8,154,306. The number of deaths is 137,735.