WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 2,870 new Covid cases

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 2,876 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health Engand

Out of that figure, Bedford had 806 new cases, with a total of 40,653 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 1,097 cases, with a total of 62,229, and Luton 973 cases, with a new total of 51,714.

There was one death in Bedford (555), two in Central Bedfordshire (668) and three in Luton (616).

Bedfordshire recorded more than 2,870 new Covid cases over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 113,710 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 265,865 and Milton Keynes has 62,838 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 14,475,192. The number of deaths is 150,154.