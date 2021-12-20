WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 1,800 new Covid cases

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 1,814 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 438 new cases, with a total of 32,543 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 820 cases, with a total of 48,785, and Luton 556 cases, with a new total of 42,204.

There were no deaths in Bedford (546) or Luton (598) - but two in Central Bedfordshire (658).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 91,194 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 205,596 and Milton Keynes has 49,007 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 11,361,387. The number of deaths is 147,218.