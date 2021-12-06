WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 1,000 new Covid cases

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 1,066 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 269 new cases, with a total of 30,090 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 541 cases, with a total of 43,712, and Luton 256 cases, with a new total of 39,494.

There were two deaths in Bedford (541), one in Central Bedfordshire (650) and none in Luton (587).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 82,073 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 184,437 and Milton Keynes has 44,125 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 10,464,389. The number of deaths is 145,605.