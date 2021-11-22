WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records almost 900 Covid cases - and six deaths

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 894 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 207 new cases, with a total of 28,306 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 412 cases, with a total of 39,938, and Luton 275 cases, with a new total of 37,512.

There were three deaths in Bedford (532), two in Central Bedfordshire (639) and one in Luton (584).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 75,693 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 171,920 and Milton Keynes has 40,825 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 9,845,492. The number of deaths is 143,927.