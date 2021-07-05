WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records almost 650 Covid cases

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 640 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 137 new cases since Friday, with a total of 15,676 people now diagnosed with the deadly virus; Central Bedfordshire had 295 cases, with a total of 17,796, and Luton 208 cases, with a new total of 22,390.

There was one death in Bedford (483) and one in Luton (505). There were no new deaths in Central Bedfordshire (572).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 34,427 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 82,928 and Milton Keynes has 21,693 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (July 4), 45,274,497 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 33,614,952 had received their second dose. ​

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 4,903,434. The number of deaths is 128,222.