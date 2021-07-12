WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records almost 600 Covid cases

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 592 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 114 new cases since Friday, with a total of 16,109 people now diagnosed with the deadly virus; Central Bedfordshire had 273 cases, with a total of 18,757, and Luton 205 cases, with a new total of 23,026.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484) or Central Bedfordshire (574). There were two deaths in Luton (507).

Bedfordshire recorded 592 new cases over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 35,776 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 86,566 and Milton Keynes has 22,393 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (July 11), 45,881,721 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 34,764,511 had received their second dose. ​

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 5,121,245. The number of deaths is 128,425.