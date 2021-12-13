WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedfordshire records 1,160 new Covid cases

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 1,160 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 289 new cases, with a total of 31,105 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 577 cases, with a total of 45,852, and Luton 294 cases, with a new total of 40,534.

There was one death in Bedford (545), two in Central Bedfordshire (655) and one in Luton (594).

There were four deaths in the county over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 85,779 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 191,643 and Milton Keynes has 46,262 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 10,819,515. The number of deaths is 146,439.