WEEKEND UPDATE: Bedford records over 200 new coronavirus cases

As of yesterday evening (February 28), Bedford recorded 209 cases, with a total of 54,930 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 371 cases, with a new total of 82,577, while Luton has 138, taking the total to 68,828.

The UK Health Security Agency has now stopped publishing updates at weekends and only updates daily from Monday to Friday. Today's figures include ones from the preceding weekend.

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (600), no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (723) and one in Luton (657).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 106 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 18,886,701. The total number of deaths are 161,361.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.