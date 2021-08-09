WEEKEND UPDATE: 550 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 550 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 193 new cases, with a total of 18,534 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 191 cases, with a total of 23,009, and Luton 166 cases, with a new total of 25,728.

There were no deaths in Bedford (486), Central Bedfordshire (577) or Luton (511).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 42,365 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 104,359 and Milton Keynes has 26,146 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (August 8), 47,036,796 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 39,429,468 had received their second dose. ​

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 6,069,362. The number of deaths is 130,320.