Volunteer vaccinator from Bedford unveils book about her experience

“That was the worst injection I've ever had and you are a terrible woman.”

Not something a volunteer vaccinator wants to hear but it sets the tone for the weird, amusing, moving and sometimes downright gruesome aspects of the encounters one Marston Moretaine woman had while jabbing the Great British public.

And what’s more, she’s written a book about her experience in the county.

Julie Hood

Julie Hood told us: “Having retired as a school finance manager a few years ago I took up the ‘call to arms’ during lockdown and trained to become a volunteer vaccinator, going on to work at a local vaccination centre.

“Having told several people about my diary, I was persuaded to publish it and my path changed again as I became a published author.”

Julie’s book – A Call to Arms: Diary of a Volunteer Vaccinator – is available to buy on Amazon