Vaccination centre at Bedford Heights to close

You’ve got two weeks – otherwise it’s your GP or pharmacy

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 2:55pm

Bedford Heights will close in two weeks (Wednesday, December 14).

But eligible people will still be able to grab a jab up to and including that date, with no appointment needed.

The reason behind the closure is to move Covid jabs in line with other vaccinations.

Bedford Heights, in Manton Lane, will close on December 14

And if you can’t make it to one of the Manton Lane sessions, you can go to most pharmacies, GP practices, ‘pop up’ vaccination centres and outreach clinics.

For the latest information and a full list of locations across Bedford, check online

GP practices