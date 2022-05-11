UPDATE: Two deaths today as nearly 40 people in Bedford test positive for Covid

As of today (May 11), Bedford recorded 39 cases, with a total of 64,387 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 59 cases, with a new total of 98,216, while Luton has 36, taking the total to 75,316.

There were two deaths in Bedford (632), five deaths in Luton (703) and one in Central Bedfordshire (784).

Bedford

Currently, there are 103 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.