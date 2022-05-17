UPDATE: Two deaths in Bedford today as less than 20 people test positive for Covid

As of today (May 17), Bedford recorded 19 cases, with a total of 64,497 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 43 cases, with a new total of 98,479, while Luton has 31, taking the total to 75,445.

There were two deaths in Bedford (635), no deaths in Luton (707) and one in Central Bedfordshire (787).

Bedford

Currently, there are 93 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.