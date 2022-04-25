UPDATE: Two deaths in Bedford over weekend as more than 130 people test positive for Covid

As of today (April 25), Bedford recorded 134 cases, with a total of 63,828 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 185 cases, with a new total of 97,281, while Luton has 124, taking the total to 74,793.

The cases recorded cover the weekend and today.

There were two deaths in Bedford (623), two in Central Bedfordshire (769), and none in Luton (689).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 21,933,206. The total number of deaths is 173,693.