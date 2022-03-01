UPDATE: Three people die from Covid in Bedford as nearly 100 test positive today

As of today (March 1), Bedford recorded 99 cases, with a total of 55,029 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 149 cases, with a new total of 82,726, while Luton has 67, taking the total to 68,895.

There were three deaths in Bedford (603), none in Luton (657) - and the number was revised down by one in Central Bedfordshire (722).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 106 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 98,867 and now stands at 18,985,568. The total number of deaths are 161,630 - with 269 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.