UPDATE: Three deaths in Bedford today as cases rocket again with over 90 people testing positive for Covid

As of today (August 17), Bedford recorded 92 new cases - up from 44 yesterday - with a total of 19,183 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 118, with a new total of 23,966, while Luton has 68, taking the total to 26,559.

There were three deaths in Bedford (493), one in Central Bedfordshire (580) and one in Luton (516).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 55 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 44,165 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 108,786 and Milton Keynes has 27,157 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,852 and now stands at 6,322,241. There were 170 deaths - up from 26 yesterday - bringing the total to 131,149.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,369,418 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 40,841,971 had received their second dose. ​