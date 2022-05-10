UPDATE: Three deaths as nearly 30 people in Bedford test positive for Covid today

As of today (May 10), Bedford recorded 26 cases, with a total of 64,348 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 55 cases, with a new total of 98,157, while Luton has 24, taking the total to 75,280.

There were three deaths in Bedford (630), no deaths in Luton (698) and three in Central Bedfordshire (783).

Bedford

Currently, there are 103 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.