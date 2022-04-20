UPDATE: Three Covid deaths in Bedford as less than 80 people test positive

As of today (April 20), Bedford recorded 78 cases, with a total of 63,577 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 108 cases, with a new total of 96,876, while Luton has 51, taking the total to 74,557.

There were three deaths in Bedford (622), one in Luton (686) and none in Central Bedfordshire (761).

Bedford

Currently, there are 166 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and four are on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,093 and it now stands at 21,890,037. The total number of deaths is 172,386 - with 508 recorded today.