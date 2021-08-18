UPDATE: Over 90 people test positive for Covid in Bedford for second day running

As of today (August 18), Bedford recorded another 92 new cases, with a total of 19,275 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 122, with a new total of 24,088, while Luton has 124, taking the total to 26,683.

There were no deaths in Bedford (493), Central Bedfordshire (580) or Luton (516).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 55 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 44,404 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 109,291 and Milton Keynes has 27,269 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,904 and now stands at 6,355,887. There were 111 deaths, bringing the total to 131,260.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,413,242 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 40,987,846 had received their second dose. ​