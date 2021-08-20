UPDATE: Over 80 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (August 20), Bedford recorded 83 new cases, with a total of 19,439 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 132, with a new total of 24,348, while Luton has 100, taking the total to 26,865.

There were no deaths in Bedford (493) or Luton (516) - and one in Central Bedfordshire (582).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 60 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 44,976 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 110,427 and Milton Keynes has 27,550 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,314 and now stands at 6,429,147. There were 114 deaths, bringing the total to 131,487.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,516,505 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 41,332,128 had received their second dose. ​