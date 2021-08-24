UPDATE: Over 80 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - with four deaths in the county

As of today (August 24), Bedford recorded 83 new cases, with a total of 19,795 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 89, with a new total of 24,830, while Luton has 80, taking the total to 27,215.

There were no deaths in Bedford (494) - but three in Luton (520) and one in Central Bedfordshire (584).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 60 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 45,857 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 112,395 and Milton Keynes has 27,980 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,838 and now stands at 6,555,200. There were 174 deaths - up from 40 yesterday - bringing the total to 131,854.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,737,142 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 41,942,036 had received their second dose. ​