UPDATE: Over 70 people test positive for Covid in Bedford - with one death recorded

As of today (August 23), Bedford recorded 73 new cases, with a total of 19,712 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 124, with a new total of 24,741, while Luton has 86, taking the total to 27,135.

There was one death in Bedford (494) - but no deaths in Luton (517) or Central Bedfordshire (583).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 60 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 45,668 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 111,969 and Milton Keynes has 27,896 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,253 and now stands at 6,524,581. There were 40 deaths, bringing the total to 131,680.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,690,741 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 41,810,753 had received their second dose. ​