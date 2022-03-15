UPDATE: Over 650 people test positive for Covid in Bedford over weekend

As of last night (March 14), Bedford recorded 658 cases, with a total of 57,252 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 1,047 cases, with a new total of 86,366, while Luton has 400, taking the total to 70,286.

The cases recorded cover Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bedford

There were four new deaths in Bedford (605), one in Luton (665) and two in Central Bedfordshire (730).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 170,467 over the three days and now stands at 19,700,952. The total number of deaths are 162,873 - with 135 recorded over the three days.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.