UPDATE: Over 60 people test positive for Covid in Bedford today

As of today (May 4), Bedford recorded 62 cases, with a total of 64,175 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 92 cases, with a new total of 97,822, while Luton has 47, taking the total to 75,075.

There were no deaths in Bedford (629), Luton (694) or Central Bedfordshire (774).

Bedford

Currently, there are 151 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and three patients on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 16,665 and it now stands at 22,090,523. The total number of deaths is 175,546 – with 227 recorded today.