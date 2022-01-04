UPDATE: Over 510 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (January 4), Bedford recorded 513 cases, with a total of 38,415 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 696 cases, with a new total of 58,991, while Luton has 529, taking the total to 48,940.

There were no deaths in Bedford (551), Central Bedfordshire (661) or Luton (605).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, nine patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 114 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 107,999 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 252,281 and Milton Keynes has 59,175 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 218,724 and now stands at 13,641,520. There were 48 deaths, bringing the total to 148,941.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.