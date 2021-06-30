UPDATE: Over 40 cases in Bedford for second day running - and 76 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (June 30), Bedford recorded 43 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,477 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 76 new Covid cases in just 24 hours with a total of 17,396, while Luton has 46, with a new total of 22,108.

There were no deaths in Bedford (482), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (504).

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 33,685 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 81,484 and Milton Keynes has 21,292 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In Bedford, as of today, 117,952 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 82,960 have received their second dose. In the UK, 77,592,212 vaccinations have been given in total.

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, three patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,068 and now stands at 4,800,907. There were 14 deaths, bringing the total to 128,140.