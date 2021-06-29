UPDATE: Over 40 cases in Bedford - but another 86 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (June 29), Bedford recorded 41 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,434 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

However, Central Bedfordshire recorded another 86 new Covid cases in just 24 hours with a total of 17,320, while Luton has 52, with a new total of 22,062.

There were no deaths in Bedford (482), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (504).

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 33,547 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 81,222 and Milton Keynes has 21,213 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In Bedford, as of today, 117,839 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 82,707 have received their second dose. In the UK, 77,303,533 people have been vaccinated.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 20,479 and now stands at 4,775,301. There were 23 deaths, bringing the total to 128,126.