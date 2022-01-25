UPDATE: Over 380 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (January 25), Bedford recorded 384 cases, with a total of 46,371 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 539 cases, with a new total of 69,629, while Luton has 422, taking the total to 58,291.

There were no deaths in Bedford (567) or Luton (626) - but three in Central Bedfordshire (688).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 167 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 127,529 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 292,605 and Milton Keynes has 71,339 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 94,326 and now stands at 16,047,716. There were 439 deaths - yesterday there were 56 - bringing the total to 154,356.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.