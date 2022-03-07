UPDATE: Over 340 people test positive for Covid in Bedford over weekend

As of today (March 7), Bedford recorded 342 cases, with a total of 55,769 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 625 cases, with a new total of 83,948, while Luton has 238, taking the total to 69,374.

The cases recorded cover Saturday, Sunday and today.

Bedford

There were no new deaths in Bedford (603), one in Luton (660) and one in Central Bedfordshire (723).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 92 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 126,120 over the three days and now stands at 19,245,301. The total number of deaths are 162,147 - with 139 recorded over the three days.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.