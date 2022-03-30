UPDATE: Over 270 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (March 30), Bedford recorded 272 cases, with a total of 61,321 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 427 cases, with a new total of 93,070, while Luton has 211, taking its total to 72,889.

There was one death in Bedford (609), one in Central Bedfordshire (737) and none in Luton (668).

Bedford

Currently, there are 140 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and two are on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 86,838 and it now stands at 21,073,009. The total number of deaths are 165,187 - with 213 recorded today.