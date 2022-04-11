UPDATE: Over 250 people test positive for Covid in Bedford over weekend

As of today (April 11), Bedford recorded 258 cases, with a total of 62,922 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 436 cases, with a new total of 95,799, while Luton has 185, taking the total to 74,107.

The cases recorded cover Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bedford

There were two deaths in Bedford (618) but no deaths in Luton (683) or Central Bedfordshire (756).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 21,641,004. The total number of deaths is 170,107.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.