UPDATE: Over 230 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - and two deaths

As of today (March 29), Bedford recorded 233 cases, with a total of 61,049 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 399 cases, with a new total of 92,643, while Luton has 178, which takes its total to 72,678.

There were two deaths in Bedford (608), two deaths in Central Bedfordshire (736), none in Luton (668).

Bedford

Currently, there are 140 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and two are on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 295,048 and it now stands at 20,986,171. The total number of deaths are 164,974 - with 303 recorded today.