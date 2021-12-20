UPDATE: Over 220 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in just 24 hours

As of today (December 20), Bedford recorded 221 cases, with a total of 32,764 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 444, with a new total of 49,229, while Luton has 301, taking the total to 42,505.

There were no deaths in Bedford (546), Central Bedfordshire (658) or Luton (598).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 13 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 90 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 92,083 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 207,774 and Milton Keynes has 49,467 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 91,743 and now stands at 11,453,121. There were 44 deaths, bringing the total to 147,261.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.