UPDATE: Over 140 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - with one death

As of today (April 5), Bedford recorded 143 cases, with a total of 62,293 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 251 cases, with a new total of 94,730, while Luton has 114, taking the total to 73,621.

There was one death in Bedford (611), one in Luton (670) and none in Central Bedfordshire (738).

Bedford

Currently, there are 143 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one is on a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 50,624 and it now stands at 21,410,305. The total number of deaths are 166,148 - with 368 recorded today.