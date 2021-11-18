UPDATE: Over 130 people test positive for Covid in Bedford in 24 hours

As of today (November 18), Bedford recorded 135 cases, with a total of 28,002 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 202 cases, with a new total of 39,307, while Luton has 111, taking the total to 37,106.

There were no deaths in Bedford (529) or Central Bedfordshire (637) - but one in Luton (583).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 116 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 46,807 to 9,721,916. The number of deaths has risen by 199 to 143,559.

As of November 17, in the UK, 50,679,073 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,087,958 people had received their second dose.

And, in Bedford, 131,966 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 119,548 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.