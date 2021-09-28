UPDATE: Over 120 people in Bedford test positive for Covid as cases continue to climb

As of today (September 28), Bedford recorded 124 new cases, with a total of 22,429 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 138 cases, with a new total of 29,209, while Luton has 80, taking the total to 30,839.

It's stark contrast to this time last year when Bedford recorded eight new cases in 24 hours and Central Beds had two

Bedford

Today, there was no deaths in Bedford (506) or Luton (541) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (606).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 49 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 54,289 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 130,584 and Milton Keynes has 31,867 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,526 and now stands at 7,736,235. There were 167 deaths - up from 58 yesterday - bringing the total to 136,375.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.