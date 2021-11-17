UPDATE: Over 100 people test positive for Covid in Bedford in 24 hours

As of today (November 17), Bedford recorded 102 cases, with a total of 27,867 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 198 cases, with a new total of 39,105, while Luton has 142, taking the total to 36,995.

There were no deaths in Bedford (529) or Central Bedfordshire (637) - but four in Luton (582).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 29 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 122 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 73,829 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 168,154 and Milton Keynes has 40,117 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,263 and now stands at 9,675,058. There were 201 deaths, bringing the total to 143,360.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.